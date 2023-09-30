MAC foes meet when the Toledo Rockets (3-1) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl.

Toledo ranks 48th in scoring defense this year (20.3 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 42.3 points per game. Northern Illinois' offense has been bottom-25 this season, generating 15.8 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 65th with 23.8 points surrendered per contest.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Toledo Northern Illinois 445.8 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.5 (124th) 318.3 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299 (27th) 215.5 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.5 (117th) 230.3 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180 (110th) 8 (102nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (102nd) 8 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 673 yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 180 yards (45 ypg) on 42 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has racked up 402 yards on 52 carries while finding the end zone five times.

Jerjuan Newton's leads his squad with 209 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 23 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 12 passes while averaging 36.8 yards per game.

Larry Stephens has racked up eight receptions for 103 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi leads Northern Illinois with 566 yards on 51-of-101 passing with one touchdown compared to four interceptions this season.

Antario Brown is his team's leading rusher with 64 carries for 182 yards, or 45.5 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Gavin Williams has run for 101 yards across 25 attempts.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's 204 receiving yards (51 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions on 27 targets with one touchdown.

Christian Carter has caught eight passes and compiled 118 receiving yards (29.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Grayson Barnes has racked up 83 reciving yards (20.8 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Toledo or Northern Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.