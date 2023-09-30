The Toledo Rockets (3-1) are massive, 13-point favorites at home against the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Each team features a tough pass defense, with the Rockets 20th in the nation, and the Huskies fourth. The over/under for the outing is 49 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-13) 49 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-12.5) 49.5 -600 +430 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Toledo has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have not covered the spread when favored by 13 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Northern Illinois has covered once in four games with a spread this year.

Toledo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +160 Bet $100 to win $160

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.