The Toledo Rockets (3-1) are massive, 13-point favorites at home at the The Glass Bowl against the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Both teams feature strong pass defenses, with the Rockets 20th against the pass in the nation, and the Huskies fourth defending the passing game. An over/under of 47.5 is set in the contest.

Toledo is averaging 445.8 yards per game on offense (35th in the FBS), and rank 38th defensively, yielding 318.3 yards allowed per game. Northern Illinois has been struggling offensively, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 15.8 points per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, allowing 23.8 points per contest (66th-ranked).

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -13 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo has covered the spread once in three games this season.

The Rockets have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

Two of Toledo's three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Toledo has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Toledo has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Rockets have an 84.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 673 passing yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 180 yards (45 ypg) on 42 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has racked up 402 yards on 52 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

Jerjuan Newton's leads his squad with 209 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 receptions (out of 23 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 147 yards so far this campaign.

Larry Stephens has compiled eight grabs for 103 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Judge Culpepper has 4.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and nine tackles.

Toledo's top-tackler, Nate Bauer, has 19 tackles and one interception this year.

Maxen Hook leads the team with one interception, while also putting up four tackles and one pass defended.

