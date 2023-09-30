Trying to find information on the best bets in MAC action in Week 5, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Ball State vs. Western Michigan matchup, and picking Bowling Green (+22.5) over Georgia Tech on the spread. You can see more stats and insights on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 5 MAC Spread Bets

Pick: Bowling Green +22.5 vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia Tech by 8.3 points

Georgia Tech by 8.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Kent State +14.5 vs. Miami (OH)

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Kent State Golden Flashes

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Kent State Golden Flashes Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (OH) by 3.7 points

Miami (OH) by 3.7 points Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Eastern Michigan +7.5 vs. Central Michigan

Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles at Central Michigan Chippewas

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Central Michigan Chippewas Projected Favorite & Spread: Central Michigan by 2.2 points

Central Michigan by 2.2 points Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 5 MAC Total Bets

Over 50.5 - Ball State vs. Western Michigan

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Western Michigan Broncos

Ball State Cardinals at Western Michigan Broncos Projected Total: 55.8 points

55.8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 50.5 - Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Projected Total: 55.0 points

55.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 49.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Kent State

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Kent State Golden Flashes

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Kent State Golden Flashes Projected Total: 54.0 points

54.0 points Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 5 MAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Ohio 4-1 (1-0 MAC) 21.0 / 10.8 322.4 / 235.4 Toledo 3-1 (1-0 MAC) 42.3 / 20.3 445.8 / 318.3 Miami (OH) 3-1 (0-0 MAC) 34.3 / 27.5 416.3 / 422.0 Central Michigan 2-2 (0-0 MAC) 25.8 / 36.0 318.0 / 481.8 Akron 1-3 (0-0 MAC) 18.8 / 27.3 313.5 / 329.0 Eastern Michigan 2-2 (0-0 MAC) 14.5 / 21.5 240.0 / 415.8 Kent State 1-3 (0-0 MAC) 15.0 / 36.8 284.5 / 424.3 Ball State 1-3 (0-0 MAC) 16.3 / 34.0 285.3 / 383.5 Buffalo 0-4 (0-0 MAC) 29.8 / 44.5 353.5 / 512.3 Northern Illinois 1-3 (0-0 MAC) 15.8 / 23.8 285.5 / 299.0 Bowling Green 1-3 (0-1 MAC) 18.8 / 29.5 312.0 / 338.5 Western Michigan 1-3 (0-1 MAC) 20.8 / 38.8 364.8 / 415.3

