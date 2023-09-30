The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) and the Youngstown State Penguins (2-1) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in a clash of MVFC foes.

Northern Iowa is putting up 22.3 points per game offensively this season (73rd in the FCS), and is surrendering 27 points per game (63rd) on the defensive side of the ball. Youngstown State's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 17th-best in the FCS with 433.3 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 322.3 total yards per game, which ranks 45th.

Youngstown State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: UNI-Dome

Youngstown State vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics

Youngstown State Northern Iowa 433.3 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388 (87th) 322.3 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.7 (26th) 219 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 97 (106th) 214.3 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291 (9th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has racked up 567 yards (189 yards per game) while completing 71% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 62 yards with three touchdowns.

Tyshon King has rushed for 294 yards on 35 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Dra Rushton has been given 23 carries and totaled 77 yards with two touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver has hauled in 210 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

C.J. Charleston has racked up 173 receiving yards (57.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.

Max Tomczak's six targets have resulted in five catches for 87 yards.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has recorded 864 yards (288 ypg) on 68-of-114 passing with four touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has 166 rushing yards on 49 carries with two touchdowns.

Joshua Jenkins has been handed the ball 12 times this year and racked up 74 yards (24.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Schnee's team-leading 305 yards as a receiver have come on 18 receptions (out of 18 targets) with three touchdowns.

Sergio Morancy has caught 12 passes for 165 yards (55 yards per game) this year.

Logan Wolf has a total of 128 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 throws.

