The Tennessee Titans (1-2) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is Bengals vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The model projects the Bengals to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (3.6 to 2.5).

The Bengals have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 60.8%.

The Bengals have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 1-2 in those games.

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

This season, the Titans have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Tennessee has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-2.5)



Cincinnati (-2.5) The Bengals have not covered the spread this season (0-2-1).

Cincinnati is winless against the spread when it is 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-1-1).

The Titans have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-1-0).

Tennessee has a record of 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (41.5)



Under (41.5) The two teams average a combined 11.2 fewer points per game, 30.3 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's over/under of 41.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.1 more points per game (44.6) than this matchup's over/under of 41.5 points.

One of the Bengals' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

One of the Titans' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

