For their matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) have five players on the injury report.

The Bengals squared off against the Los Angeles Rams in their last game, winning 19-16.

The Titans' most recent game ended in a 27-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Burrow QB Calf Full Participation In Practice Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee Questionable Chidobe Awuzie CB Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice Irvin Smith Jr. TE Hamstring Out Charlie Jones WR Thumb Out

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Treylon Burks WR Knee Out Luke Gifford LB Hamstring Out Elijah Molden CB Hamstring Out Denico Autry DL Groin Questionable Teair Tart DT Knee Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Peter Skoronski OL Abdomen Out Josh Whyle TE Illness Limited Participation In Practice

Bengals vs. Titans Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bengals Season Insights

While the Bengals rank 20th in total defense with 352.3 yards allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking third-worst (244.3 yards per game).

The Bengals rank fifth-worst in scoring offense (15.3 points per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 15th with 22.3 points allowed per contest.

The Bengals are totaling 175 passing yards per game offensively this season (26th in NFL), and they are giving up 200.7 passing yards per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.

It's been a hard stretch for Cincinnati in terms of running the ball, ranking fourth-worst in rushing offense (69.3 rushing yards per game) and fourth-worst in rushing defense (151.7 rushing yards per game allowed) in 2023.

The Bengals own the ninth-ranked turnover margin in the league at +2, forcing four turnovers (13th in NFL) while turning it over two times (fifth in NFL).

Bengals vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)

Bengals (-2.5) Moneyline: Bengals (-145), Titans (+120)

Bengals (-145), Titans (+120) Total: 41 points

