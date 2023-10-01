How to Watch Bengals vs. Titans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) hit the road to square off against the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
Bengals Insights
- The Bengals rack up seven fewer points per game (15.3) than the Titans surrender (22.3).
- The Bengals rack up 100.4 fewer yards per game (244.3) than the Titans give up per outing (344.7).
- This season, Cincinnati runs for just (69.3) than Tennessee allows per outing (69.3).
- This year, the Bengals have two turnovers, one fewer than the Titans have takeaways (3).
Bengals Away Performance
- Cincinnati accumulated 249.7 passing yards per game away from home last season (15.3 fewer than overall) and conceded 238.8 in away games (9.7 more than overall).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 24-3
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Baltimore
|L 27-24
|CBS
|9/25/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 19-16
|ESPN
|10/1/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Arizona
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Seattle
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
