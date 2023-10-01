Irvin Smith Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals match up against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Smith's stats can be found below.

Heading into Week 4, Smith has five receptions for 27 yards -- 5.4 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on nine occasions.

Keep an eye on Smith's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Irvin Smith Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Bengals have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Charlie Jones (DNP/thumb): 1 Rec; 6 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Smith 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 5 27 12 0 5.4

Smith Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0

Rep Irvin Smith Jr. and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.