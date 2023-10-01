The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.120 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks while batting .256.
  • Fraley has picked up a hit in 56.9% of his 109 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.3% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (14 of 109), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 42 games this season (38.5%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 28.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.4%.

Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 48
.257 AVG .255
.325 OBP .356
.471 SLG .409
22 XBH 11
9 HR 6
33 RBI 32
41/14 K/BB 30/23
8 SB 13

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 35th of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.328 WHIP ranks 39th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
