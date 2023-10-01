Jake Fraley vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.120 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks while batting .256.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in 56.9% of his 109 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (14 of 109), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42 games this season (38.5%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 28.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.4%.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|48
|.257
|AVG
|.255
|.325
|OBP
|.356
|.471
|SLG
|.409
|22
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|32
|41/14
|K/BB
|30/23
|8
|SB
|13
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 35th of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.328 WHIP ranks 39th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.