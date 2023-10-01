Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 14th in baseball with 197 total home runs.

Cincinnati's .420 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Reds have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

Cincinnati has the No. 9 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (780 total runs).

The Reds' .328 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).

The Reds average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.418).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed three innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Greene heads into this game with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Greene has put together 14 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Pirates W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Quinn Priester 9/26/2023 Guardians W 11-7 Away Hunter Greene Lucas Giolito 9/27/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Andrew Abbott Shane Bieber 9/29/2023 Cardinals W 19-2 Away Brandon Williamson Jake Woodford 9/30/2023 Cardinals L 15-6 Away Connor Phillips Drew Rom 10/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas

