How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 1
Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds are 14th in baseball with 197 total home runs.
- Cincinnati's .420 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.
- The Reds have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).
- Cincinnati has the No. 9 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (780 total runs).
- The Reds' .328 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
- The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
- The Reds average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.418).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed three innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Greene heads into this game with seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Greene has put together 14 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-2
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Quinn Priester
|9/26/2023
|Guardians
|W 11-7
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Lucas Giolito
|9/27/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Shane Bieber
|9/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 19-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jake Woodford
|9/30/2023
|Cardinals
|L 15-6
|Away
|Connor Phillips
|Drew Rom
|10/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Miles Mikolas
