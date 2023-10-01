TJ Friedl vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, TJ Friedl (.730 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 3:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl leads Cincinnati in total hits (136) this season while batting .279 with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Friedl will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last games.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 89 of 137 games this year, with multiple hits 40 times.
- In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Friedl has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this season (45 of 137), with two or more RBI 13 times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 40.9% of his games this season (56 of 137), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|68
|.291
|AVG
|.268
|.365
|OBP
|.341
|.561
|SLG
|.385
|30
|XBH
|18
|13
|HR
|5
|41
|RBI
|25
|48/23
|K/BB
|42/24
|12
|SB
|13
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (8-13) to the mound to make his 35th start of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.82), 39th in WHIP (1.328), and 44th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.