Tyler Stephenson vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Stephenson -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on October 1 at 3:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 61.2% of his 134 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- In 9.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 42 games this season (31.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|67
|.252
|AVG
|.242
|.337
|OBP
|.306
|.399
|SLG
|.369
|16
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|29
|60/27
|K/BB
|75/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
- The Cardinals allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 35th of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 194 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.328 WHIP ranks 39th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 44th.
