If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.

Have the urge to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Channel: ABC/ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ABC/ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-1.5)

Seahawks (-1.5) Seahawks Moneyline: -125

-125 Giants Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 47

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.