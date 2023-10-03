Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to bet on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games to Bet on Today

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-185)

Brewers (-185) Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks (+150)

Diamondbacks (+150) Total: 8

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-110)

Twins (-110) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays (-110)

Blue Jays (-110) Total: 7.5

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rays (-150)

Rays (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (+125)

Rangers (+125) Total: 7.5

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-165)

Phillies (-165) Moneyline Underdog: Marlins (+140)

Marlins (+140) Total: 7.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.