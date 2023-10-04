Player prop bet options for Christian Yelich, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on Wednesday (at 7:08 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (12-10) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 31st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 30 starts this season.

In 30 starts, Peralta has pitched through or past the fifth inning 28 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 25th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 11th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Sep. 24 3.0 9 4 4 4 0 at Cardinals Sep. 18 6.0 4 1 1 6 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 12 6.1 2 1 1 9 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 5.1 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 6.0 2 1 1 10 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 153 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a .278/.370/.451 slash line on the season.

Yelich will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .357 with a double, seven walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Oct. 1 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Cubs Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .240/.318/.429 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Oct. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 29 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 162 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with 53 stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.363/.508 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Oct. 3 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 2 at White Sox Sep. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .258/.333/.497 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Oct. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 1 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

