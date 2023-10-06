Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Clermont County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Clermont County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Fayetteville-Perry High School at Clermont Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Batavia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Richmond at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goshen High School at Western Brown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mt. Orab, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
