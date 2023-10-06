Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Fulton County, Ohio this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Delta High School at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hamler, OH
- Conference: Northwest Ohio Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Center at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Metamora, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archbold High School at Wauseon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wauseon, OH
- Conference: Northwest Ohio Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.