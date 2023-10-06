High school football is happening this week in Hamilton County, Ohio, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Finneytown High School at Indian Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

New Miami at Cincinnati Country Day School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Miami Valley Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High School at Oak Hills

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Valley Christian Academy at Lockland

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Lockland, OH
  • Conference: Miami Valley Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

David H Ponitz Career Technology Ctr at Northwest High School - Cincinnati

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Colerain High School at Hamilton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Hamilton, OH
  • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sycamore at Mason High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Mason, OH
  • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Anderson High School at West Clermont High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

