Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Hamilton County, Ohio, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Finneytown High School at Indian Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Miami at Cincinnati Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Miami Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High School at Oak Hills
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Valley Christian Academy at Lockland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lockland, OH
- Conference: Miami Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David H Ponitz Career Technology Ctr at Northwest High School - Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colerain High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sycamore at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mason, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anderson High School at West Clermont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
