Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lorain County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lorain County, Ohio has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Lorain County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Arcanum High School at Preble Shawnee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Camden, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Keystone High School at Firelands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Oberlin, OH
- Conference: Patriot Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steele High School at Elyria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Elyria, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
