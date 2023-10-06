Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lucas County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Lucas County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Lucas County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Rogers at Scott High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Toledo, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maumee High School at Rossford Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rossford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John's Jesuit at Detroit Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wixom, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Toledo Central Catholic at Orchard Lake St. Mary's
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Orchard Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
