Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Marion County, Ohio. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Marion County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Ridgedale at Cory-Rawson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mt Cory, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galion High School at Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Marion, OH
- Conference: Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
