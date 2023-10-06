Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Mercer County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Anna High School at Marion Local High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Maria Stein, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Recovery at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rockford, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.