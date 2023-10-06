Ohio BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.
Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.
Games to Bet on Today
Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Oklahoma State (-11.5)
- Oklahoma State Moneyline: -450
- Kansas State Moneyline: +340
- Total: 53.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Illinois (-3.5)
- Illinois Moneyline: -160
- Nebraska Moneyline: +135
- Total: 43.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
