Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Seneca County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Seneca County, Ohio and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Seneca County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Bellevue High School at Columbian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Tiffin, OH
- Conference: Sandusky Bay Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake High School - Millbury at Fostoria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fostoria, OH
- Conference: Northern Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
