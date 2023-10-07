As of October 7 the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3500, rank them 11th in the league.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Bengals much higher (11th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (23rd).

The Bengals have experienced the 14th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +1100 at the start of the season to +3500.

The Bengals' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2.8%.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati is winless against the spread this year.

One of the Bengals' four games this season has hit the over.

The Bengals have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (1-2).

Cincinnati has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

While the Bengals rank 23rd in total defense with 364.3 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking worst (236 yards per game).

The Bengals have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking second-worst with 12.3 points per game. On defense, they are ranked 18th in the NFL (23.5 points allowed per game).

Bengals Impact Players

In four games, Joe Mixon has rushed for 247 yards (61.8 per game) and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Mixon has zero touchdowns, with nine catches for 67 yards.

In four games, Joe Burrow has thrown for 728 yards (182.0 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 57.6%.

In the passing game, Ja'Marr Chase has scored zero times, catching 29 balls for 284 yards (71.0 per game).

In four games, Tee Higgins has 12 receptions for 129 yards (32.3 per game) and two scores.

In four games for the Bengals, Daxton Hill has delivered 1.0 sack and 4.0 TFL, 34 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +3500 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1400 3 September 25 Rams W 19-16 +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans L 27-3 +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +75000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +500 9 November 5 Bills - +700 10 November 12 Texans - +10000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1400 12 November 26 Steelers - +8000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +12500 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +550 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

