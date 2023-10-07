The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-1) will face off against the Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) in a matchup of MAC teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The Falcons are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Miami (OH) (-10.5) 46.5 -400 +310 FanDuel Miami (OH) (-10.5) 46.5 -450 +340

Week 6 Odds

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Bowling Green has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

The Falcons have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Miami (OH) has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The RedHawks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

