Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-1) will face off against the Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) in a matchup of MAC teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The Falcons are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Oxford, Ohio
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-10.5)
|46.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-10.5)
|46.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Bowling Green has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
- The Falcons have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Miami (OH) has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The RedHawks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.