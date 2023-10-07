The field for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi features Doug Ghim. The par-72 course spans 7,461 yards and the purse is $8,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from October 5-7.

Looking to place a wager on Ghim at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +3500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Ghim Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Doug Ghim Insights

Ghim has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in four rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Ghim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Ghim has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Ghim hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 32 -8 276 0 14 0 0 $1.3M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Ghim has had an average finish of 51st at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 23rd-place.

Ghim made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Ghim finished 58th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 444 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The courses that Ghim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,278 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Ghim's Last Time Out

Ghim finished in the 38th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He finished in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Ghim was better than 59% of the competitors (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Ghim fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Ghim carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Ghim's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that most recent tournament, Ghim had a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Ghim finished the Fortinet Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Ghim underperformed compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.