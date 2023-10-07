According to our computer projections, the Ohio Bobcats will take down the Kent State Golden Flashes when the two teams come together at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Kent State vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (-26.5) Under (45.5) Ohio 35, Kent State 4

Week 6 MAC Predictions

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Flashes based on the moneyline is 6.7%.

The Golden Flashes is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

When they have played as at least 26.5-point underdogs this season, the Golden Flashes are 1-2 against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have hit the over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for Kent State this year is 7.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 98.0%.

The Bobcats have covered the spread three times in four games.

The Bobcats have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

The average total for Ohio games this season has been 49.5, 4.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Golden Flashes vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 21.0 10.8 18.5 8.5 22.7 12.3 Kent State 12.6 34.0 20.5 16.5 7.3 45.7

