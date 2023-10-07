The Ohio Bobcats (4-1) host a MAC clash against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

Ohio has struggled offensively, ranking 16th-worst in the FBS (322.4 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks third-best in the nation, allowing just 235.4 yards per game. This season has been tough for Kent State on both offense and defense, as it is compiling just 12.6 points per contest (second-worst) and surrendering 34 points per game (15th-worst).

Kent State vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Kent State vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Kent State Ohio 268.8 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.4 (113th) 397.8 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.4 (6th) 116.2 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.2 (90th) 152.6 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.2 (112th) 3 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (101st) 5 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (9th)

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has recored 763 passing yards, or 152.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with three interceptions.

Gavin Garcia is his team's leading rusher with 87 carries for 337 yards, or 67.4 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Xavier Williams has piled up 41 carries and totaled 135 yards with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray paces his team with 234 receiving yards on 19 catches.

Trell Harris has recorded 233 receiving yards (46.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 13 receptions.

Jameel Gardner Jr.'s eight receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 119 yards (23.8 ypg).

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has racked up 609 yards (121.8 ypg) on 56-of-87 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 107 rushing yards (21.4 ypg) on 18 carries.

Sieh Bangura has 287 rushing yards on 74 carries.

O'Shaan Allison has been handed the ball 67 times this year and racked up 212 yards (42.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's 204 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 34 times and has totaled 21 catches and one touchdown.

Ty Walton has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 162 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jacoby Jones has hauled in eight catches for 147 yards, an average of 29.4 yards per game.

