Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 7, when the Miami (OH) RedHawks and Bowling Green Falcons match up at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the RedHawks. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Bowling Green (+10)
|Over (44.5)
|Miami (OH) 28, Bowling Green 22
Week 6 MAC Predictions
Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the RedHawks have an implied win probability of 80.0%.
- The RedHawks' record against the spread is 3-1-0.
- Miami (OH) has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 10-point favorites.
- Two of the RedHawks' four games have hit the over.
- Miami (OH) games average 46 total points per game this season, 1.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.
Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 24.4% chance to win.
- The Falcons have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.
- Bowling Green is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Falcons' four games with a set total.
- The average point total for Bowling Green this season is 4.3 points higher than this game's over/under.
RedHawks vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Miami (OH)
|32
|22.6
|62
|20
|24.5
|23.3
|Bowling Green
|22.6
|29
|22.5
|26.5
|22.7
|30.7
