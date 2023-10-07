Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The RedHawks are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Oxford, Ohio
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-10.5)
|46.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-10.5)
|46.5
|-450
|+340
Week 6 Odds
Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- The RedHawks have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Bowling Green has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
