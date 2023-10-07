The Maryland Terrapins versus the Ohio State Buckeyes is a game to see for fans of Ohio college football on a Week 6 slate that features a lot of compelling contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Toledo Rockets at UMass Minutemen

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Toledo (-19.5)

Maryland Terrapins at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ohio State (-19.5)

Dayton Flyers at Morehead State Eagles

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Jayne Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Bobcats

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Ohio (-26.5)

Northern Illinois Huskies at Akron Zips

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5.5)

Bowling Green Falcons at Miami (OH) RedHawks

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Miami (OH) (-8.5)

Southern Illinois Salukis at Youngstown State Penguins

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

