In the game between the Ohio Bobcats and Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Bobcats to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (-26.5) Under (45.5) Ohio 35, Kent State 4

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 MAC Predictions

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ohio vs. Kent State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Bobcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this contest.

The Bobcats have covered the spread three times in four games.

The Bobcats have had one game (out of four) hit the over this year.

Ohio games have had an average of 49.5 points this season, four points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 6.7% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.

Kent State is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 26.5 points or more this year.

Two of the Golden Flashes' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average total for Kent State games this year is seven more points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bobcats vs. Golden Flashes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 21 10.8 18.5 8.5 22.7 12.3 Kent State 12.6 34 20.5 16.5 7.3 45.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.