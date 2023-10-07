The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) and the second-ranked scoring defense will host the Maryland Terrapins (5-0) and the 15th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Terrapins are heavy, 19.5-point underdogs. The total for this matchup has been set at 56.5 points.

On defense, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best by giving up just 255.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 33rd (447.5 yards per game). Maryland has excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 15th-best in points per game (38.6) and 16th-best in points allowed per game (13.2).

Ohio State vs. Maryland Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Ohio State vs Maryland Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -19.5 -115 -105 56.5 -110 -110 -1200 +725

Week 6 Big Ten Betting Trends

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State is 1-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread once when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

In Ohio State's four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Ohio State has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Ohio State has played as a moneyline favorite of -1200 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Buckeyes have a 92.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 1,055 yards (263.8 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 65.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 295 rushing yards on 44 carries with five touchdowns.

DeaMonte Trayanum has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 146 yards (36.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 336 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has collected 17 receptions and three touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka has hauled in 19 passes while averaging 65.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Cade Stover has hauled in 17 receptions for 240 yards, an average of 60 yards per game.

Tyleik Williams has one sack to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 19 tackles.

Tommy Eichenberg is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 25 tackles and one sack.

Denzel Burke leads the team with one interception, while also collecting one pass defended.

