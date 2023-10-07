The Ohio Bobcats (4-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Golden Flashes will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 26.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.

Ohio vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Ohio vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-26.5) 45.5 -3000 +1400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-25.5) 45.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Ohio vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Ohio has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Kent State has won one game against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 26.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

