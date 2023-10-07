The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-4) are 26.5-point underdogs in a road MAC matchup with the Ohio Bobcats (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The over/under is set at 45.5.

Ohio has struggled offensively, ranking 17th-worst in the FBS (322.4 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks third-best in the nation, surrendering only 235.4 yards per game. Kent State has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking third-worst in points (12.6 per game) and 17th-worst in points surrendered (34 per game).

Ohio vs. Kent State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Athens, Ohio

Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Ohio vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -26.5 -105 -115 45.5 -105 -115 -5000 +1400

Ohio Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Bobcats' offense fail to produce, ranking -76-worst in the FBS in total yards (309.7 total yards per game). They rank 34th on the other side of the ball (220.7 total yards allowed per contest).

While the Bobcats have ranked -40-worst in points per game over the last three contests (21.7), they rank fourth-best defensively (8 points allowed) over that stretch.

Ohio has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three contests, producing 179.7 passing yards per game over that stretch (-57-worst). It has been better on defense, giving up 172.3 passing yards per contest (65th-ranked).

While the Bobcats are -32-worst in offensive rushing yards per game over the last three games (130), they rank 13th-best on defense (48.3 rushing yards allowed) during that period.

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Ohio has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

One of Ohio's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Ohio has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Ohio has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -5000 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 98.0%.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 609 pass yards for Ohio, completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 107 rushing yards (21.4 ypg) on 18 carries.

Sieh Bangura has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 287 yards on the ground.

O'Shaan Allison has collected 212 yards on 67 attempts, scoring one time.

Sam Wiglusz's leads his squad with 204 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 34 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Ty Walton has hauled in 16 passes while averaging 32.4 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jacoby Jones has been the target of 10 passes and racked up eight grabs for 147 yards, an average of 29.4 yards per contest.

Rayyan Buell has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has five TFL and 11 tackles.

Ohio's top-tackler, Bryce Houston, has 43 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Austin Brawley has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 17 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

