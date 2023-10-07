It'll be the Toledo Rockets (4-1) against the UMass Minutemen (1-5) in college football play at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Toledo vs. UMass?

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Amherst, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Toledo 37, UMass 26
  • Toledo has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.
  • The Rockets have played as a moneyline favorite of -1200 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
  • This season, UMass has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.
  • The Minutemen have played as an underdog of +750 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 92.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: UMass (+19.5)
  • Toledo has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
  • The Rockets have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 19.5 points or more.
  • UMass has two wins versus the spread in six games this year.
  • This year, the Minutemen are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (56.5)
  • This season, three of Toledo's five games have gone over Saturday's total of 56.5 points.
  • This season, five of UMass' games have ended with a score higher than 56.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 67.3 points per game, 10.8 points more than the over/under of 56.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 50.5 52.2 45.5
Implied Total AVG 31.8 33.3 27
ATS Record 1-3-0 0-3-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

UMass

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49 49.3 48.7
Implied Total AVG 30 27 33
ATS Record 2-4-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 5-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

