The UMass Minutemen (1-5) will look to upset the Toledo Rockets (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The Rockets are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 19.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. UMass matchup in this article.

Toledo vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

Toledo vs. UMass Betting Trends

Toledo has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 19.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

UMass has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

The Minutemen have been an underdog by 19.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.