Our projection model predicts the Southern Illinois Salukis will beat the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, October 7 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Youngstown State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-36.2) 66.5 Southern Illinois 51, Youngstown State 15

Week 6 MVFC Predictions

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins are unbeaten against the spread this year.

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

No Salukis three games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Penguins vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Youngstown State 37 29.3 50 19 24 39.5 Southern Illinois 30.5 19.8 41 21.5 20 18

