The Youngstown State Penguins (2-2) hit the road for an MVFC showdown against the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-0) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium.

Youngstown State sports the 72nd-ranked defense this year (29.3 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best with 37 points per game. Southern Illinois ranks 37th in the FCS with 30.5 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 20th-best by surrendering just 19.8 points per game.

Youngstown State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Youngstown State vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Youngstown State Southern Illinois 429.5 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (64th) 350.8 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.5 (27th) 185.5 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.8 (97th) 244 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.5 (11th) 1 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has 899 yards passing for Youngstown State, completing 72.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 80 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 22 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Tyshon King has carried the ball 43 times for a team-high 327 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Dra Rushton has been handed the ball 33 times this year and racked up 111 yards (27.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver's leads his squad with 321 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 receptions (out of 30 targets) and scored one touchdown.

C.J. Charleston has put together a 261-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 16 passes on 17 targets.

Max Tomczak has a total of 138 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has compiled 1,110 yards on 71.4% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 44 yards with one score.

Romeir Elliott has run for 266 yards on 42 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also tacked on nine catches, totaling 79 yards.

Justin Strong has taken 18 carries and totaled 56 yards with two touchdowns.

Vinson Davis' 271 receiving yards (67.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 24 catches on 30 targets with one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup has caught 17 passes and compiled 209 receiving yards (52.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Aidan Quinn's 21 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 189 yards and one touchdown.

