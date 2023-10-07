After the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ze-Cheng Dou is currently 11th with a score of -5.

Looking to bet on Ze-Cheng Dou at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6600 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Ze-Cheng Dou Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Dou has scored below par eight times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Dou has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his past five tournaments, Dou has had an average finish of 45th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Dou has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 48 -4 280 0 14 1 1 $771,322

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Dou played this event was in 2022, and he finished 54th.

The par-72 course measures 7,461 yards this week, 444 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 206 yards longer than the average course Dou has played in the past year (7,255 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Dou's Last Time Out

Dou was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which landed him in the 45th percentile among all competitors.

Dou shot better than 37% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Dou did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Dou carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Dou's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average of 5.4.

In that last competition, Dou's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Dou ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Dou recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Dou's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

