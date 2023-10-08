The Arizona Cardinals (1-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Before the Bengals square off against the Cardinals, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Bengals vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 3 44.5 -160 +135

Bengals vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati's contests this year have an average total of 44.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bengals have not won a game against the spread this season (0-3-1).

The Bengals have been moneyline favorites three times this year. They've finished 1-2.

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored more than 44.5 combined points twice this season.

Arizona has a 41.1-point average over/under in their outings this season, 3.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Cardinals have covered the spread three times in four games with a set spread.

The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won once.

Arizona has a record of 1-3 when it is set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bengals vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 12.3 31 23.5 18 44.8 1 4 Cardinals 22 19 25.5 25 41.1 2 4

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 45.5 44 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 24 23 ATS Record 0-3-1 0-1-1 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 41.5 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 25 25.5 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-1 0-2

