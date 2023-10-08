Tee Higgins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals have a game against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Take a look at Higgins' stats below.

In the passing game, Higgins has been targeted 32 times, with season stats of 129 yards on 12 receptions (10.8 per catch) and two TDs.

Keep an eye on Higgins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Tee Higgins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bengals this week: Irvin Smith Jr. (LP/hamstring): 5 Rec; 27 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Higgins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 12 129 56 2 10.8

Higgins Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0

Rep Tee Higgins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.