Which pitchers are expected to start for their respective teams on Monday in MLB playoff action? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a postseason game that has the Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen taking on the Dodgers' Bobby Miller.

Keep scrolling to find the probable starters for every game on the docket for October 9.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will counter with Max Fried (8-1) when the teams face off Monday.

PHI: Wheeler ATL: Fried 32 (192 IP) Games/IP 14 (77.2 IP) 3.56 ERA 2.55 9.9 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -155

-155 PHI Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Phillies at Braves

Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)

Diamondbacks at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Gallen (17-9) to the bump as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Miller (11-4) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.

ARI: Gallen LAD: Miller 34 (210 IP) Games/IP 22 (124.1 IP) 3.47 ERA 3.76 9.4 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -160

-160 ARI Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)

