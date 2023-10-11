As we head into Wednesday's postseason MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each game. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Braves (Bryce Elder) against the Phillies (Aaron Nola).

Keep reading to find the likely starters for every game on the docket for October 11.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Elder (12-4) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Nola (12-9) when the teams play Wednesday.

ATL: Elder PHI: Nola 31 (174.2 IP) Games/IP 32 (193.2 IP) 3.81 ERA 4.46 6.6 K/9 9.4

For a full preview of the Elder vs Nola matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -125

-125 ATL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Braves at Phillies

Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)

Astros at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Jose Urquidy (3-3) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Joe Ryan (11-10) when the teams face off Wednesday.

HOU: Urquidy MIN: Ryan 16 (63 IP) Games/IP 29 (161.2 IP) 5.29 ERA 4.51 6.4 K/9 11.0

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Astros at Twins

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Orioles at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Rangers face off against the Orioles on Wednesday but neither team has named a probable starter.

Live Stream Orioles at Rangers

Dodgers at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (13-11) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Brandon Pfaadt (3-9) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

LAD: Lynn ARI: Pfaadt 32 (183.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (96 IP) 5.73 ERA 5.72 9.4 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Diamondbacks

LAD Odds to Win: -130

-130 ARI Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.