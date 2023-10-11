Wednesday's NHL lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Colorado Avalanche squaring off against the Los Angeles Kings.

How to watch all the action in the NHL on Wednesday is available here.

Sign up using or links for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 11 ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 11 ESPN+,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, October 11 TNT,Max
Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks 10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 11 ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings 10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 11 TNT,Max
Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames 10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 11 ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.