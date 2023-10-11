The WNBA Playoff lineup today, which includes the New York Liberty versus the Las Vegas Aces as one of four contests, is not one to miss.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Las Vegas Aces host the New York Liberty

The Liberty look to pull off an away win at the Aces on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 34-6

34-6 NYL Record: 32-8

32-8 LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)

92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second) NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5

-5 LVA Odds to Win: -209

-209 NYL Odds to Win: +171

+171 Total: 171.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces play host to the New York Liberty

The Liberty look to pull off an away win at the Aces on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 34-6

34-6 NYL Record: 32-8

32-8 LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)

92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second) NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5

-5 LVA Odds to Win: -209

-209 NYL Odds to Win: +171

+171 Total: 171.5 points

Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Las Vegas Aces face the New York Liberty

The Liberty look to pull off a road win at the Aces on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 34-6

34-6 NYL Record: 32-8

32-8 LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)

92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second) NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5

-5 LVA Odds to Win: -209

-209 NYL Odds to Win: +171

+171 Total: 171.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces face the New York Liberty

The Liberty travel to face the Aces on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 34-6

34-6 NYL Record: 32-8

32-8 LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)

92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second) NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5

-5 LVA Odds to Win: -209

-209 NYL Odds to Win: +171

+171 Total: 171.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.