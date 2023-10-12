Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - October 12
Here's a look at the injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (0-0-0), which currently has four players listed, as the Blue Jackets prepare for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jordan Dumais
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mathieu Olivier
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Yegor Chinakhov
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
|-
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Blue Jackets Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Blue Jackets' 213 total goals (2.6 per game) made them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- Defensively, Columbus allowed 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in NHL play.
- Their -116 goal differential ranked 31st in the league.
Flyers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Flyers had 220 goals last season (2.7 per game), 29th in the league.
- Philadelphia conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- Their -56 goal differential was 26th in the league.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blue Jackets (-120)
|Flyers (+100)
|6.5
