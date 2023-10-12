The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12, in the opening game of the season for both squads.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch along on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH as the Blue Jackets play the Flyers.

Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs Flyers Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blue Jackets gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game), ranking 31st in league action in goals against.

The Blue Jackets' 213 goals scored last season (2.6 per game) ranked 30th in the NHL.

They had the league's 31st-ranked goal differential at -116.

The 41 power-play goals the Blue Jackets recorded last season (on 224 power-play chances) ranked 26th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets had the league's 26th-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 80 21 53 74 50 49 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 68 26 19 45 25 28 54.7% Jack Roslovic 77 11 33 44 45 31 45% Kent Johnson 79 16 24 40 40 26 29.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flyers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Flyers' total of 276 goals allowed (3.4 per game) was 23rd in the NHL.

With 220 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Flyers had the league's 29th-ranked offense.

Their -56 goal differential was 26th in the league.

The Flyers had 35 power-play goals (on 225 chances), 31st in the NHL.

The Flyers had the NHL's 32nd-ranked power-play percentage (15.56%).

Flyers Key Players